Tottenham Hotspur will face Liverpool in the Premier League clash on Sunday at Anfield.

Liverpool have not lost on Merseyside since a Carabao Cup exit to Chelsea in September 2018, and they are in terrific form at the moment, having won eight of their nine Premier League matches so far.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane feels that a victory against the Reds would give the side a huge lift. Spurs have made a poor start to the season, but a win against Liverpool will be perfect for them to get their Premier League campaign back on track.

Ahead of the match, Kane has showered praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, saying the 28-year-old is an ‘amazing’ player. However, the England striker believes that the Dutchman and Liverpool are not invincible and that Spurs can beat them.

“Van Dijk is a great defender but he’s not invincible and Liverpool are not invincible. We just have to concentrate on ourselves,” said Kane, as quoted by The Sun.

“Any team can be beaten on any day and we just have to try to make sure we do that at Anfield.”

“Van Dijk is an amazing defender and he has had a fantastic couple of years at Liverpool.

“So from my point of view, it’s just about playing my game and making my movements, doing my runs and trying to get on the scoresheet, trying to get assists.”

Kane is enjoying a fine form this season for Spurs, and he has a good record against the Reds having scored five goals in ten matches.

Liverpool defeated Tottenham three times in 2018-19, and the clash between Kane and Van Dijk could prove to be decisive in the outcome this afternoon.