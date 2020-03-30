<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have been put on alert as Harry Kane has admitted he would be prepared to leave Tottenham.

In an interview with former Spurs player and pundit Jamie Redknapp on Instagram, the England man opened up on where he saw his future.

‘Obviously I get asked this question a lot’ Kane said.

‘It’s one of those things – I couldn’t say yes and I couldn’t say no.’

‘I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs but I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it.’

The remarks could be construed as a message to Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy, who has been criticised for not investing sufficiently in the transfer market.

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Levy in November only 18 months after signing a new contract when relations reportedly broke down between the two, with Pochettino having called upon the chairman to ‘be brave and take risks’ and spoke of ‘the need to create a new project’.

The London club have struggled since Pochettino’s departure and are currently lying eighth under Jose Mourinho, in danger of missing out on European football altogether next season.

This clearly does not sit well with ambitious Kane, who despite being awarded the OBE has never won a trophy with Spurs domestically or internationally.





At 26, Kane will know that he is entering the second half of his career and he admitted to Redknapp that he might need to move to a more ambitious club to win honours.

‘I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve and get better.’

‘I want to become one of the top players so it all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress.’

The striker still has four years left of the mammoth six-year contract he signed at Spurs in June 2018, but the landscape in North London has changed since Pochettino’s departure and Levy, together with owners the ENIC Group, will know that they cannot keep an unhappy player of that value at the club against his will.

Kane’s market value is £140 million but Levy is a notoriously tough negotiator and recent reports claimed he had slapped an insane £250 million price tag on Kane’s head.

The CEO would also not want to sell Kane to a Premier League rival and Kane is good enough to walk into any side in the world.

However, with Barcelona poised to sign Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and rumours growing that Real Madrid are chasing Erling Braut Haaland, United might be one of the few remaining clubs in search of a striker who could afford the kind of figure that would be needed to land the England international.

All eyes would then be on the player to see if he was willing to push to leave and force Spurs to lower their asking price to a more reasonable level.