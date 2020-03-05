<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Harry Kane would consider a move to Manchester United this summer, with reports saying the forward is contemplating a move away from Tottenham.

The north London side have regressed this season following their Champions League final appearance last term, currently sitting seventh in the Premier League and exiting the FA Cup at the hands of Norwich on Wednesday night, while they also face an uphill fight to remain in European competition as they bid to overturn a one-goal deficit against RB Leipzig next week.

The club’s poor start to the season saw Mauricio Pochettino sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho, though the appointment of the three-time Premier League title winner is yet to galvanise a squad which looks in desperate need of major surgery during the summer transfer window.

Spurs‘ struggles are believed to have led Kane to consider a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he loses patience with the club’s rebuild, the England captain set to turn 27 this summer and yet to win a major trophy in his career.





According to Goal, Kane would be ‘keen’ on a potential move to Old Trafford this summer, believing Manchester United have a greater chance of challenging for silverware in the coming seasons.

Real Madrid are also known admirers, though any side interested in a deal for the two-time Golden Boot winner would have to pay a significant fee, Kane’s contract running until the summer of 2024.

Kane has scored 181 goals in just 278 appearances since emerging from the club’s academy ranks, but could now seek a departure as he bids to fulfil his ambitions of winning major trophies.

The forward is currently recovering from surgery on a torn hamstring injury sustained on New Year’s Day, Kane facing a fight to prove his fitness ahead of this summer’s European Championships with England.