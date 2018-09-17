Harry Kane has played down concerns regarding his fitness as Tottenham head to Inter Milan for their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has scored two goals in five games so far this Premier League campaign, and endured a quiet afternoon in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

Kane scored 41 times in all competitions last season, and went on to pick up the World Cup Golden Boot as England reached the semi-finals.

Despite a busy summer, the England captain has stressed he is fit to play, which follows comments from Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino that he would be “crazy” to rest the forward against Inter.

“People are always going to look for stuff, especially when you are a big part of the team and someone who is there to get the goals,” said Kane, as quoted in The Sun.

“As a team we can all do better and as the striker you get spoken about more, but I feel sharp and fit and if I wasn’t the manager would not be picking me.

“He believes in me, I believe in myself and hopefully I can score a couple of goals on Tuesday and it will be put to bed.”

Spurs started the Premier League season in impressive fashion, picking up three straight wins against Newcastle, Fulham and Manchester United.

However, Pochettino’s side have since slipped to defeats at Watford and at home to Liverpool, but Kane is confident the momentum will swing back in their favour once more.

“We will bounce back – through the season we are one of the fittest squads and we will continue to be this year,” Kane added.

“Nobody likes to lose big games and now we have another big game against Inter.

“If we win that we boost our confidence. When we get into a rhythm and play game after game, that’s what I like – and I can get into positions where you know where to score goals. We can change the momentum and get results again.”