Under head coach José Mourinho, striker Harry Kane and the rest of his Tottenham Hotspur team are atop the Premier League table. NEIL HALL - AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is sorry to see Jose Mourinho gone.

The former Spurs manager was sacked on Monday.

Kane said, “I was surprised by Jose’s dismissal.


“I learned about his resignation 5-10 minutes before the official announcement. We’ve all been focused on preparing for the League Cup Final, but this is football.

“Few expect a coach to be fired, but that’s part of the game. Jose and I had an excellent relationship, I wish him all the best for the future.”

