England striker Harry Kane insists the Three Lions are not yet the finished article after their 2-0 loss to Belgium in the World Cup’s third-place game on Saturday.

Belgium bookended the game with goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard to achieve their best-ever result in the tournament.

England were on top for most of the second half but with captain Kane looking tired, Belgium’s greater sharpness in the final third proved decisive.

“This game showed there is still room for improvement,” said Kane after the match.

“We’re not the finished article, we’re still improving and will only get better. We don’t want to wait another 20 years to get into the semifinals and the big matches. We need to improve, we need to get better but that will come.”

The Tottenham forward said the players gave everything they had against the Belgians and could hold their heads high despite the outcome.

Kane said: “In the second half, we played really well. We had them on the ropes for the first half-hour of that and we just couldn’t get a goal.

“We had one cleared off the line and we put the pressure on. But the lads couldn’t give any more, it has been a tough tournament.

“Belgium are obviously a good team. I can’t fault the lads, we gave it everything.”