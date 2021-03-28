



Harry Kane has revealed that he will not be making any decisions on his future at club level until after this summer’s European Championships.

The 27-year-old’s position at Tottenham Hotspur is again being called into question, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid all said to be interested in signing him in the upcoming market.

When asked whether the speculation would impact his performances, Kane insisted that he is currently fully focused on matters with England and finishing the season with Spurs.

“I think that’s a hard question to answer right now. It’s important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros. To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance,” Kane told reporters.





“I always like to be focused on one goal and one job and that’s to finish strong with Spurs, win these qualifiers with England and hopefully go on and have a great Euros. Look, I try to stay out of that speculation as much as possible.

“I’m fully focused on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer, and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

Kane has again been in impressive form at club level during the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 27 times and registering 16 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.