



Harry Kane has urged Tottenham to learn to deliver in high-pressure matches to become Premier League title contenders.

Spurs saw their slim chances of winning the trophy take a huge blow in the space of eight days, suffering losses to Burnley and Chelsea before drawing with Arsenal.

Kane accepts Mauricio Pochettino’s men had failed to step up in crucial moments as they were left 10 points behind league leaders Manchester City with nine games to play.

“The thing for us now, kind of like this week, when the pressure is on and we need to step up, we need to find a way to get it done,” the England captain, who scored a penalty to secure a 1-1 draw in the derby with Arsenal, told UK media.

“We haven’t done that in recent years, we haven’t done that this week and that will be the difference.

“That is the turning point that we need to try and achieve.”

Spurs make the trip to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, carrying a 3-0 lead to Germany for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Kane, who has scored 22 goals this season, said reaching the last eight would be proof his team has at least made progress.

“Beating Dortmund would show we’re growing in Europe and becoming a bigger team,” he said.

“It’s important we get to the quarter-final after reaching this stage last year.”