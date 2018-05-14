Harry Kane has challenged Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to repeat his record-breaking goal tally to be recognised as a “great”.

Salah scored his 32nd Premier League goal of the season in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Brighton on Sunday to finish two ahead of the Tottenham striker and set the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game campaign.

Kane’s 30-goal season was the best return of his career, after tallies of 25 and 29 in the previous two years, but not enough to claim a third-successive Golden Boot.

“It’s good to have competition, it’s great for the Premier League to have two players at the 30-goal mark,” he said.

“Personally for me, it was a target to improve on last year, obviously 29, and it was nice to get to that 30-goal mark.

“Mo has done great this year, he deserves it, he deserves the Golden Boot, I am looking forward to the competition again next year.

“For me, it is about doing it year after year. This is my fourth year now and the first time I have got to 30 goals in the Prem, now it’s about getting to 30 goals for the next two or three years, that’s the aim.

“Any player wants to do it on a consistent basis and that’s what defines a good player from a great player. He has done amazing this year and he looks like a great player and we’ll see if we can both continue it next season.”

Mauricio Pochettino challenged Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to match the spending of their Premier League rivals this summer and “take risks” while also suggesting the club need to review their strategy if they want to start winning trophies.

Despite that, Kane, who is heading to the Bahamas for a week of golf ahead of the World Cup, believes Spurs have had a fine season by finishing third.

“It has been a good year,” he said. “As a team to get in the Champions League was very important in the new stadium.

“It’s not been easy, especially playing here (Wembley) as well.

“The top six now is so strong, everyone’s really competitive, so for us to finish in the top three for the third year in a row is brilliant.”