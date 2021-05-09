While Tottenham believe he is irreplaceable, Harry Kane has other plans for this summer. ‘The Sun’ reports that the English striker will ask owner Daniel Levy to listen to offers that might arrive for him. He wants to leave.

It’s all over. His time at Spurs has come to an end. According to the British press, Harry Kane has decided that he wants to leave. The striker recognised that this season has been “disappointing”, and it seems that he doesn’t want to carry on this way.

According to ‘The Sun’, Kane will insist that the owners listen to offers despite them not wanting to let him go. Spurs’ number 10 wants to speak to Daniel Levy personally to ask him to listen to offers that might arrive this summer.





Saturday’s defeat to Leeds United was the final straw. Kane wants to play in the Champions League and sees the European places in doubt for Tottenham this season. From this point, doubts about his future have been raised once more, according to the aforementioned British newspaper.

‘The Sun’ explains that Kane won’t hand in a transfer request. He will simply ask Levy to talk with the teams that want to sign him. He understands that, if one of them is to his liking, he might give in and open the doors to a potential move.

United are on high alert. According to recent information, the ‘Red Devils’ could offer Tottenham a whopping 100 million for Kane.