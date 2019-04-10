<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Foremost women football promoter in Nigeria, Harry Awurimibe, has hailed the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, for the top class preparation the Super Falcons have had so far as the countdown to the 2019 FIFA Women’s world cup continues.

Awurimibe, in a chat, stated that the tournaments in China, Cyprus and the recent camping exercise in Spain where the Thomas Dennerby tutored side played the Canadian women national team and lost by a slim 2-1 confirmed the love the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, has for women football.

“This is really unprecedented and the Falcons have never had it this good since I got involved in women football over 30 years ago. I’m not surprised anyway because the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, has been there from the days of Ufuoma Babes and has always shown that he loves women football.

This is a very big one and the friendly against Canada was a very good test”, the excited Awurimibe stated.

The Super Falcons closed their brief camp in Murcia, Spain after the friendly game and are scheduled to participate in the WAFU B Women’s Tournament in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, 8th -18th May, before setting up camp at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria, from where will fly to France for the World Cup.

The 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals hold 7th June – 7th July 2019.