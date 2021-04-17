



Hansi Flick has decided to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Speaking to Sky Germany after Saturday’s victory over Wolfsburg, Flick confirmed he wants to terminate his contract with the Bundesliga champions and has communicated his decision to the club’s players and hierarchy.

“I want to terminate my contract this summer, that is a fact,” he said.

“It was important to me that the team finds out about it from me personally. I already told the people in charge after our Champions League elimination during the week.





“This decision was not easy for me. I’m a fan of this club. Gerd Müller, Paul Breitner, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge all were childhood idols for me. I’m eternally grateful to the club for the chance they gave me to become head coach here.”

The 56-year-old has been heavily tipped to succeed Joachim Löw, who will step down as coach of the German national team after this summer’s European Championships.

If Flick does take that job, Bayern are reportedly interested in appointing RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann as his replacement.

Saturday’s 3-2 win over Wolfsburg leaves the Bavarian giants seven points clear of Leipzig in pursuit of their ninth consecutive German title.