A hamstring injury that will sideline Moses Simon for at least three weeks has now ruled out the KAA Gent winger from the World Cup.

A third scan in London has revealed the extent of the injury after similar tests were done in Nigeria.

“It’s a second degree tear and that means he will be out at least three weeks,” a top team official said.

Moses Simon was very much part of the team on the road to Russia 2018.

A likely move to the Premier League in England is now in the balance as his making the final cut to Russia was seen as the deal maker.

Coach Gernot Rohr will now have to drop two more players to announce his final 23-man squad after tomorrow’s friendly against England at Wembley.