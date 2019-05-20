<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jann-Fiete Arp has confirmed he will be joining Bayern Munich this summer.

It has been no secret that the 19-year-old would move to Bayern from Hamburg, with the clubs confirming the switch back in February.

At the time, though, the date of the transfer was left up in the air. Bayern’s official confirmation said Arp would “play for Bayern Munich from July 2020 at the latest.”

Now, posting on Instagram, Arp has said the move will happen this summer. According to Hamburg, the timing of the transfer was entirely the forward’s choice.

The 19-year-old played his last game for Hamburg on Sunday, scoring in the 3-0 defeat of Duisburg.

Since making his first team debut at just 17, Arp has scored three times in 35 league appearances.