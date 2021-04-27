Marco van Basten has urged Hakim Ziyech to leave Chelsea – less than one year after the winger sealed his £37million arrival from Ajax.

Ziyech showed glimpses of his quality under former Blues boss Frank Lampard but has had to settle for a minor role under Thomas Tuchel.

Ajax and Netherlands legend Van Basten believes the 28-year-old deserves opportunities ahead of Timo Werner – and claims he should leave Chelsea if he is not handed them.

“Ziyech again on the bench,” said Van Basten. “When he gets in, that’s like a striker. He can do that too, because he is just a good player.





“I am sad to see rotation… He’s just not in the right place. That Werner plays really badly, but doesn’t he come in much more often?

“The system this trainer plays is just not good for Ziyech. Then as Ziyech you have to say: ‘You know what? I have to plead [to leave]’.

“It is now about Ziyech because I have nothing to do with that man. This is not getting along like that. I’m not saying it’s bad for Ziyech or bad for that trainer, but it doesn’t work like that.”