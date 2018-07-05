Former Sweden midfielder Hakan Mild has said England players “are spoilt children” who will “get an unpleasant surprise” when the teams meet in the World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday.

Mild, now a radio pundit, said he did not believe Gareth Southgate’s side were intimidating and described them as “limited.”

“It couldn’t be a better draw. They think they are so good — they are not,” the ex-Wimbledon player told Svergies Radio. “They are spoilt children who earn a lot of money. They don’t have the desperation needed.

“You are not terrified when you see this team. It suits Sweden well. If we get through the first 20 minutes we can go through. They are limited.”

Mild said he believed the fact that England had needed extra time and penalties to get through their round-of-16 game against Colombia could work to Sweden’s advantage.

“England have just played a long, tough game with extra time, and I also think they have hubris,” he said. “They think they are going to win, and they will get an unpleasant surprise on Saturday.”

Mild, who won 74 caps for his country, also praised Janne Andersson’s Sweden for their unity and way of playing.

“I’m really impressed how they have come up with this and how the team works together,” he said. “They do it together, and the players submit to the idea.”