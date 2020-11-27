According to the ‘Daily Mail’, a group of computer experts have entered into the system of Manchester United and have asked for a ransom, of which the sum is unknown, to stop attacking and controlling the data.

The Manchester United computer system has been attacked by a group of hackers, according to the ‘Daily Mail’. The attack happened around a week ago and it’s still active.

This group of computer experts are continuing with the control of data and have reportedly asked for a millionaire ransom, of which the sum is unknown, to disconnect and free the system.





To counteract, United have asked the UK cybersecurity agency for help and have hired some experts to fight against the fall of the system.

If data of fans is revealed or violated, United could even be fined some figures that range between 10 and 20 million euros, although the club have assured that this hasn’t been the case.

For now, United are refusing to pay, so they could not, as ‘AS’ said, control their CCTV and stadium turnstiles.