A player and driver sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire on Ifeanyi Ubah FC squad in Okene, Kogi state, on Friday.

The team members were on their way to Kano for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) day six fixture when the incident happened.

Ifeanyi Ubah FC is scheduled to take on Jigawa Golden stars at the Kano stadium on Sunday.

Chukwuma Ubah, chairman of the club, narrated the incident to newsmen.

“Our bus was attacked by gunmen in Okene. The driver and a player was hit by bullets fired at the bus. They have been taken to a hospital nearby where they are being attended to. We thank God that no life was lost,” he said.