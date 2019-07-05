<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Midtylland have signed Guinea international Sory Kaba on a permanent deal from Ligue 1 club Dijon.

Kaba penned a long-term contract which will keep him at the MCH Arena until 2024 and becomes the third African star in Kenneth Andersen’s team after Nigeria duo Onyeka Frank and Paul Onuachu.

The 24-year-old only joined Dijon from Spanish side Elche in January and went on to play nine league matches without finding the back of the net.

Kaba is presently on international duty with Guinea at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation in Egypt, where he has scored a goal in three matches so far.

He will be looking to fire the Paul Put’s men past Algeria in their Round of 16 fixture at the 30 June Stadium on Sunday.