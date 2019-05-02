<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Guinea have been left sweating on the fitness of their talisman Naby Keita after he was forced off with an injury in Liverpool’s 3-0 loss away to Barcelona in Wednesday’s first leg semi-final clash at Camp Nou.

Keita was tackled from behind by Ivan Rakitic which caused him to be replaced by Jordan Henderson after just 20 minutes.

The former RB Leipzig midfielder will miss the rest of the season after suffering a small adductor tear, a muscle in the groin.

The Reds’ medical staff, according to the club’s official website, are still assessing the extent of the damage. But they fear that he will be sidelined for a month.

Liverpool take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday before entertaining Barcelona in the second leg at Anfield next Tuesday night. They complete their league campaign at home to Wolves a week later on Sunday.

With the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations set to kick off from 21 June to 19 July, Guinea coach Paul Put and his technical staff will hope the 25-year-old recovers fully in time for the tournament.

The Syli Nationale of Guinea will battle Nigeria, Intamba Mu Rugamba of Burundi and Madagascar in Group B in the first phase of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.