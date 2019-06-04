<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach of the Syli Stars of Guinea, Paul Put, has expressed concern about the fitness of star midfielder, Naby Keita ahead of the AFCON finals in Egypt and will take medical expert’s advice before making final decision.

Keita is expected to join The Syli Stars who are currently camping in Marrakech, Morroco where the team has commenced pre-tournament preparations ahead of the African tournament.

The Liverpool midfielder got injured last month during the first leg Champions League semi-final tie against Barcelona at the Nou Camp where he was substituted midway through the first half.

The adductor injury ensured Keita missed the rest of the EPL season with The Reds and he was also not named by coach Jurgen Klopp in the 23-man team that eventually triumphed over Tottenham in the Champions League final.

Coach Put has therefore, raised doubts about Keita’s availability for the AFCON but the Belgian gaffer plans to discuss with his medical staff in order to make an informed decision.

Keita, alongside Sadio Mane (Senegal), and Mohammed Salah (Egypt) made up the trio of African stars who were crowned with Liverpool as European Champions last Saturday.

The Syli Stars of Guinea will face Nigeria, Burundi and Madagascar in the Group B of AFCON 2019.

Put’s team will clash with the Super Eagles on June 26.