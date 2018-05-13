Coach of Guinea Bissau’s Djurtinhos Emeliano Te has promised his team will put up a big fight when they take on the Flying Eagles in Calabar for a place in the next round of the 2019 U20 AFCON qualifying series.

The match will be played in the coming weekend after the Guinea Bissau U20s, dominated by professionals from Portugal, posted a battling second-half performance to cancel out the Flying Eagles 2-0 lead from the first half on Saturday.

Té said after the home draw that for the second leg in Nigeria, his team will give everything to showcase the football played by the West African country.

He also recalled that the ‘Djurtians’ will face other factors like supporters in another stadium, stressing his team will have to be intelligent in approaching a game on foreign land.

Té complained about the time of the game that he did not think was favourable to his players and so the Nigerian dominance in the first half.

Guinea Bissau’s goal were scored by Man of the Match Mada Alberto Pereira, who features for the youth team of Portuguese club Desportivo das Aves, in the 53rd and 62nd minutes.

The opening stage of the match was dominated by the Nigerians, who opened the scoring in the 28th minute through Wasiu Alalade, who also extended the visitors’ lead in the 34th minute.

However, Mada reduced the lead with a beautiful free kick after 53 minutes as the home team dominated a great part of the second half.

The overall winners of this tie will battle winners of the match between Guinea and Mauritania next month for a place at Niger 2019.