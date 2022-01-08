Guinea-Bissau coach makes AFCON vow

Guinea-Bissau head coach Bassiro Cande has vowed that his team will do everything possible to improve on their past outings at the AFCON when hostilities kick-off at this year’s edition in Cameroon.

Nicknamed Djurtus (African wild Dogs), Guinea-Bissau will be making their third appearance at the AFCON.

They made their debut at the 2017 edition and also qualified for the 2019 tournament in Egypt.

At both tournaments in 2017 and 2019, Guinea-Bissau failed to progress beyond the group stage.

They will come up against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Egypt and Sudan in Group D at the 2021 AFCON.

And looking forward to this year’s AFCON in Cameroon, Cande stated they will give their all to qualify for the knockout round for the first time.

“We are proud to be returning to the Cup of Nations for the third time,” Cande was quoted on cafonline.com.

“This time we will do our best to improve on previous performances. We are in a tough group with heavyweights but we will give our best.”

Guinea-Bissau will take on Sudan in their first group game on Tuesday, January 11.