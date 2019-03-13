



Sixteen teams across the Male and female categories are set to compete in the quarter finals stage of the GTBank Masters Cup. The tournament, which is now in its 8th season, will take place on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th March 2019.

Kicking off the matches at the Campos Mini Stadium on Tuesday will be the female team of Greensprings Schools Lekki, which will square off with Lead-Forte Gate College, Lekki. Later in the day, CMS Grammar School Bariga will face Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba to contend for a spot in the Male category of the semi-finals.

On Wednesday, the female teams will again set the ball rolling as Corona Secondary School, Agbara will face Atlantic Hall, Epe, and later, in the Male category, Kings College, Lagos will compete with Jubril Martins Memorial Grammar School, Iponri.

The GTBank Masters Cup tournament since its inception has grown into one of the major platforms for discovering and developing exceptional football talents and many of its alumni are now on trials and scholarships with football clubs and academies in Nigeria and abroad.

Some of the outstanding players to look out for this season are: Celestine Chwang of Kings College and Ayinla Abiola of Answar-ud-deen Girls High School. So far, both players are the highest goal scorers in the male and female categories.

The full schedule of the GTBank Quarter Finals Season 8 are:

Tuesday

Female

Greensprings School, Lekki vs Lead-Forte Gate College, Lekki

Answar-ud-deen Girls High School, Itire vs Ansar-ud-deen College, Isolo.

Male

CMS Grammar School, Bariga vs Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba

Anwar-ul-islam Model College, Agege vs Igbobi College, Yaba.

Wednesday

Female

Corona Secondary School, Agbara vs Atlantic Hall, Epe

Queens College, Yaba vs Answar-ud-deen Girls High School, Ojokoro.

Male

Kings College, Lagos vs. Jubril martins Memorial Gram. School, Iponri

Baptist Academy, Obanikoro vs. Whitesand School, Lekki.