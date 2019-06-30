<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nation Builders, a social reform group has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint the immediate past Minister of Youths and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, into his cabinet.

Linda Ohamara, an official of the group, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Dalung creditably acquitted himself as the Minister of Youths and Sports.

Ohamara also applauded President Buhari for appointing Dalung as part of the Federal Government’s delegation to cheer up Super Eagles at AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

Ohamara said that it was a good thing that a man like Dalung who democratised the sector would be representing the Presidency at AFCON 2019.

According to her, Dalung’s involvement is significant at this time that the Super Eagles need to continue its winning streak to claim a fourth AfCON title for the nation.

She said that Dalung’s reappointment would help to stabilise and build more on the reforms he started.

Ohamara added that a man like Dalung was needed to continue the oversight of the federations and to ensure nothing was taken for granted.

“We know Dalung to be a man of passion for sports development and we want to thank President Buhari for giving him the opportunity to inspire the Eagles again as a man who began the democratisation and reform of the sector.

“We strongly believe that his reappointment as Sports Minister will help for a robust growth of the sector.

“We recall that since the end of the last tenure on May 29, many Nigerians who believe in Dalung’s leadership and reforms have been expecting his return to the sector. ‘

“This is actually a sign that he developed great values during his oversight of the federations and therefore deserves the lead.

“His oversight is really needed at this time of growth in the Nigerian Sports sector to ensure that nothing is taken for granted,’’ she said.

The group, which has a number of youth leaders as their executive members representing the six geopolitical regions in Nigeria, seeks to be agents of reforms to speak for the masses, to stand for the truth, and to encourage the government towards nation building and reformation.