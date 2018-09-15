A free kick by midfielder Granit Xhaka and a goal by Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a 2-1 win at Newcastle United despite a stuttering first-half performance on Saturday.

Newcastle’s Federico Fernandez brought down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the edge of the box and Xhaka stepped up to strike a free kick into the top right-hand corner from 30 yards.

Arsenal doubled their lead nine minutes later when Alexandre Lacazette’s shot was blocked and Ozil drove home the ball from the edge of the area.

Substitute Ciaran Clark headed home a cross from Fernandez in stoppage time to throw Newcastle a lifeline, but they could not find another goal and fell to their fourth defeat in five Premier League games this season.