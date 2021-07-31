Granit Xhaka tired of waiting for Roma, set to renew with Arsenal

Sky Sport Italia report that Granit Xhaka is now moving away from Arsenal, growing tired of waiting for AS Roma. They suggest he could now decide to renew with Arsenal in the coming hours, with the Gunners offering a higher wage than Roma.

Xhaka was Jose Mourinho’s number-one priority to upgrade his midfield this summer, and it seemed close to completion at stages. Roma offered €15m, which Arsenal rejected, and the Serie A side never came back with the €20m they were asked for.

Far from the confidence of recent weeks, Roma now feel pessimistic about their potential to sign Xhaka this summer.

The Athletic reported on Friday that Arsenal were preparing to offer Xhaka a new deal. The Gunners reportedly did consider a sale, but they just didn’t get the bids they wanted.

The report suggests Xhaka was happy to stay at the start of the summer, even if he was well aware that he was up for sale.

Chris Wheatley has also since confirmed that Arsenal will offer Xhaka an extension as a show of faith in him.

Right now, Xhaka is back in training at London Colney and preparing for the new season. If he doesn’t leave, the Swiss international is likely to slot back into a starting role with his current club.