



Granit Xhaka has paid tribute to Arsenal boss Unai Emery and feels the Spaniard has already improved him as a player.

The Switzerland international has become a permanent fixture in the Arsenal side under Emery, and has been instrumental in the club’s recent winning run.

The Gunners are now on nine consecutive victories in all fixtures, and Xhaka has started every Premier League game for his club this season.

Speaking recently in an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Xhaka admitted Emery has done a lot for his game tactically and the benefits are now showing.

“We needed some time to get to know the character and philosophy of the new manager. It is going well and I am improving,” said the Swiss international.

“On a tactical level, the manager has really helped me. But we can still improve.”

Arsenal return to action following the international break when they host Leicester at the Emirates on Monday, October 22.