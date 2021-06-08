Swiss midfield star Granit Xhaka is reportedly ‘edging closer’ to signing for Serie A giants AS Roma from Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho has made Xhaka one of his top targets this summer with talks already underway between the two clubs with Arsenal believed to be demanding £21.5million for the 28-year-old.

But Roma only want to pay £10m to land him.

However, Football. London reporter Chris Wheatley claims the deal is now ‘edging closer’ to being completed.

Xhaka has been a vital part of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s reign, playing as a central partner for Thomas Partey and also as a makeshift left-back.

According to SunSport last month, Gunners staff were concerned that the experienced midfielder would push for a transfer away.





Arsenal finished the season in eighth meaning the Emirates outfit will be without European football for the first time in over two decades.

Former Tottenham boss Mourinho is a fan and has already begun talks to bring the Swiss international with him to Roma.

The Special One has made no secret of his admiration for Xhaka in the past.

Speaking back in 2019, Mourinho said: “Xhaka is the main man in the entire Arsenal midfield, you can’t see it unless I lend you one of my eyes.

“Without him, Arsenal is lost. He is a leader. Remember, mistakes are made by humans.”

A return to the Bundesliga, where Xhaka spent four years at Borussia Monchengladbach, has also been mooted.