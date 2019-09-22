<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Granada defeated Barcelona 2-0 on Saturday, to go top of LaLiga table.

The hosts took the lead as early as the second minute through Ramon Azeez.

Although Barca brought on Lionel Messi for the second half, it was Granada who got the next goal.

Alvaro Vadillo made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 66th minute.



This result means Granada go top with 10 points, ahead of Atletico Madrid who drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo earlier in the day.

Barcelona are seventh with seven points.

Real Madrid will have the chance to go top on Sunday, when they travel to second-placed Sevilla.