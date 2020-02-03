<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has revealed the real cause of Manchester City’s problems this season.

According to Souness, Pep Guardiola and his team are paying the price for failing to replace departing skipper, Vincent Kompany, in the summer.

Midfielder Fernandinho has been used as a central defender this season following Kompany’s departure and Aymeric Laporte’s knee injury.

“You can trace this back to August and the Vincent Kompany situation,” Souness told Sky Sports.





“Did they know that was coming? They didn’t know their best central defensive partnership and they went and bought another full back in Joao Cancelo.

“That’s come back to haunt them as they’ve taken their mainstay out of the midfield Fernandinho, your best holding midfield player. That weakened the midfield and has caused a major issue.”

Manchester City are now 22 points behind league leaders Liverpool after they were defeated 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.