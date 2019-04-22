<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool have become a side “without a weakness”, according to former Reds player and manager Graeme Souness.

Jurgen Klopp has worked hard over the course of three years at the helm to strengthen a squad inherited from Brendan Rodgers.

Obvious faults in the Liverpool system have been identified at times, with issues at goalkeeper and the heart of their defence considered to have held them back for a while.

Big money has been invested fixing those problems, with the Reds now serious contenders for the Premier League title.

Reliable options are boasted down the spine of the side, while a useful habit of grinding out results has been picked up by a team that once struggled for consistency in such an area.

Souness told Sky Sports when offering his assessment of a side that moved back to the top of the table on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff: “If you’re going to be champions you’ve got to deal with the challenges that come along in many different ways.

“I think they looked like a composed, polished team. They were patient, they didn’t try and force it. It wasn’t a great pitch to play on, playing under a lot of pressure and I thought they were fabulous.

“OK, they weren’t at their slick passing best but they were still a fabulous team and I think they showed a maturity as well – ‘we believe in what we’re doing, we’re not going to rush this and eventually someone will come up with something for us’ – and that is how it panned out.

“They were very polished.

“It was only a matter of time. When you’re that good as a team and you’ve got that many special players, the threat’s not coming from just one area. It could be a set piece with [Virgil] van Dijk, it could be a piece of magic from one of the front three.

“But the threat comes from so many places that they know, ‘keep a clean sheet, keep doing the things that have got us the results over the last nine months and it will come’ and that’s how they played.

“I think they’ve got over their nervy moments, they certainly had them against Spurs and a couple of games before that. I think they’ve dropped that now, I think they’re playing with a composure and a belief.

“They should be, they are a team without a weakness. If you’re setting up against them, where do you think you can expose them? I think you’re struggling to come up with any weaknesses in their team.”

Liverpool will be back in domestic action on Friday when playing host to Huddersfield, before their attention then turns to the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated Champions League semi-final clash with Barcelona.