



Liverpool great Graeme Souness has said Chelsea will be Manchester City’s biggest title threat next season.

The Blues are some way off challenging at the moment, and are currently 20 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

But Souness said, “When you look at the team that started for Chelsea and their subs, I would put them as having the second-best squad in the Premier League behind Manchester City.

“I think City have an incredible squad, and I’d go so far as to say the best I’ve ever seen in English football. But I think Chelsea have the second-best group.

“Other than having a 25 goals a season man, I think they’re pretty near. If they get [a new goalscorer] they’ll be very dangerous from now on.





“I think they’re in a great place, they’ll do the business on Porto and get through to the semi-finals for the first time in a long time.

“I think they create so many chances, you look at the chances they created today and the ball retention, they need someone. They’re not always going to have those chances.

“They need someone who can put the ball in the net better than what they’ve got right now, that’s the only thing missing from that group of players.

“Then you factor in Mason Mount, 21, [Callum] Hudson-Odoi, what’s he, 20? 21? [Christian] Pulisic, [Hakim] Ziyech, they’ve got a lot of young players who should theoretically only get better next year.”