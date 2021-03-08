



Liverpool legend, Graeme Souness, slammed his old team’s performance for defeat to Fulham.

The Reds put in another flat performance despite the extensive changes, with a late first-half strike from Mario Lemina giving Scott Parker’s side a huge three points in their quest for survival.

“It’s been disappointing,” said Souness. “You’ve got a group of players who will be looking to tell the manager by their performances ‘we should really be in the starting 11.’ That has not happened today from any of them.





“They have been a shadow [of their former selves]. There is one word I associate with Liverpool for the last three years:, intensity. They were a team you didn’t want to play against. Now it is a team that are an easy touch, and that is unacceptable.

“It is unfathomable. I struggle to say it. It beggars belief how a team can go from so good to so average. It’s about players. Jurgen Klopp has found out exactly what he has got in this dressing room.

“Some of them have not stood up to the challenge. When you win a trophy, that’s parked. Look ahead to next season. Some of those players have not done that. It’s not Liverpool, it’s about winning again and again and again.”