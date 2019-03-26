<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt will be completed and commissioned in May 2019 , Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has announced.

Speaking with journalists after projects inspection on Tuesday, Governor Wike said that the Academy would groom International football stars.

The Governor said that the project will create talented soccer players and manpower that will positively impact the economy of the state.

He said: “This project will be completed and commissioned before the end of May this year. As you can see, the facilities are almost set.

“This facility will create International soccer stars and develop the economy of the state”.

Governor Wike said contrary to propaganda by the opposition, the Real Madrid Football has been developed since it was initiated.

“Already 12 coaches are already in training in Madrid to work at at the Academy. This academy will help the state”.

He noted that so many soccer enthusiasts have applied for admission into the Academy.

Governor Wike also inspected the cinemas at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park. The facility will be completed before May ending .

“This cinema will develop tourism across the region. We will build a five star hotel in Pleasure Park “, he said.