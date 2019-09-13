<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said he congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal confirmed his victory because it is better to offer public congratulations than visit the President at night.

The governor said unlike some governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who allegedly visited the President at night, he made his declaration public because it came from his heart.

Wike spoke yesterday at the funeral service of Madam Blessing Awuse, the mother of Onha Sergent Chidi Awuse, at the St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Emohua.

He said: “I am sure all of you are surprised that I congratulated President Buhari. Is it not good for me to congratulate him than to go to his house in the night?

“So many PDP governors go to see him in his house in the night. I have never gone and I will not go.

“We are the only state that the Federal Government refused to pay the money used to execute Federal projects because I don’t go to see him in the night. I won’t go. He is not my friend; he is not doing well. But he won in court, should I say that the court did wrong? No.

“President Buhari, congratulations and carry Nigerians along. Unify the country; the country is too divided.

“I am saying what is right. What I will do, I will do; what I will not do, I will not do.”

Wike said politics is a game of interest, adding that Rivers indigenes in the All Progressives Congress (APC) were under obligation to attract Federal benefits to the state.