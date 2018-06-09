In the run up to the 2015 general elections in Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel, clearly defined his agenda towards the renaissance of sports development in the state.

His vision at that time was to lay a new template that would ensure that youths of the State would find limitless opportunities through sports, especially with the completion of the new Godswill Akpabio International Stadium built with the state of the art facilities and its future economic benefits.

Three years down the road, the Governor has set the pace for sports development in Nigeria with a new framework, a new model that has taken sports development back to the grassroots with the synergy that has been revived in sports and education.

Today, Governor Udom Emmanuel has done it again, with the planned State Football League, first of its kind that seeks to galvanize youths in all the Local Government Areas of the State through a football league competition whose execution will, apart from engendering unity and the engagement of the restive youth, is set to provide a means of livelihood and occupation.

A 16,000 seater Eket Sports Stadium will be commissioned in September.

The Eket stadium at West Itam, which has been completed, has state of the art facilities, including a standard football field, a tartan track, volleyball court, basket ball court and other facilities.