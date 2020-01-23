<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has sealed a deal with a Swedish football and player Development Academy, Tikitaka football Development to fish out talents and promote the game in the state.

Tambuwal while receiving the Chief Instructor, Development Clubs Coaches and Players, Tommy Johanson, noted that football was and remain a viable venture that promotes professionalism as well motivates youths to compete favourably and have their names written in gold.

The governor told the Instructor that Sokoto State has appreciable number of talents yet untapped. “We want them brought to limelight so that they can make something out of their God given talents through your football academy”, he said.





The governor noted that doing so, would deepen the state government and the academy’s football relationship.

Tambuwal recalled that the state had long been on the map of world handball history especially in Sweden where it performed excellently.

Earlier, Johanson who presented a proposal said they were in Sokoto to develop and promote football, hunt for talent as well raise a team under the auspices of Sokoto United to make up and participate in a 16-team tournament in Europe across Denmark and Sweden.