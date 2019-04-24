<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has approved the appointment of new management boards for the state owned football clubs, Osun United and Osun Babes.

The Public Relations Officer, Osun Sports Council, Mrs Funmilayo Moradeyo, said on Wednesday in Osogbo that the composition of the new management boards was in line with engendering better performance in sports in the state.

The football clubs boards will comprise of seven members each, with a president and a chairman heading each, Moradeyo said in a statement. .

Moradeyo said that members of the boards were made up of notable football professionals and relevant stakeholders in the sports circle.

She said that Mr Ademola Adesina would be the president of Osun United FC, while Mrs Lola Oluokun (the General Manager of Osun Sports Council) had equally been appointed as the chairman of Osun Babes FC.

She added that state’s immediate past Commissioner for Sports, Social Protection and Special Needs, Mr Biyi Odunlade, commended the past board members for their meritorious and patriotic service to the state.

Moradeyo noted that he tasked the new board members to surpass the achievements of their predecessors.