Governor Samuel Ortom has stated that no matter how long it took, ranching as the best method of animal husbandry will eventually be accepted nationwide.

Ortom said, “just like the case of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which took 25 years for the federal government to officially acknowledge that Chief Moshood Abiola won ranching will in no distant time be accepted by the federal government as a global best practice in animal husbandry.”

The Governor who spoke yesterday in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area of the state during the traditional marriage between his friend, Architect Asema Achado and Princess Nguamo Damna.

He maintained that Benue’s positon on the matter was being vindicated daily.

“We are all aware of the resolutions of the Northern and Southern Governor’s fora, the National Economic Council, NEC, as well as the most recent enactment of the law by the Abia State Government which is an indications that ranching is inevitable in the 21st century.”

He commended President Buhari for the courage to acknowledge the truth about the June 12, 1993 presidential election and the conferment of national awards on the presumed winner urged him to adopt the same principle in the matter of ranching.

Governor Ortom stated that his concern for now more than any other thing else. was for peace to return to Benue communities to enable the persons displaced from their ancestral homes by suspected militant herdsmen returned home.