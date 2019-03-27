<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Super Eagles have been rewarded with $60,000 by Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for the wins against the Pirates of Seychelles and Pharaohs of Egypt.

The players will share $50,000, while head coach of the side, Gernot Rohr will pocket the remaining $10,000 with his assistants.

Rohr’s charges defeated Seychelles 3-1 in their last Group E match of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last Friday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Odion Ighalo who finished as top scorer in the qualifiers with seven goals, Henry Onyekuru and Moses Simon got the goals in the game.

The three-time African champions recorded a slim 1-0 victory against Egypt in friendly game at the same venue on Tuesday.

FC Midtylland of Denmark forward Paul Onuachu scored the winning goal about eight seconds into the game.

It was Onuachu’s first goal in his first start for the Super Eagles.