Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta says only God-fearing leaders that will serve the yearnings and aspirations of the people in every facet of national life will change the country for the better.

According to him, compromise, covetousness and corruption are prevalent in Nigeria due to inordinate desire for wealth and material possessions by Nigerians.

Okowa stated this while addressing the 1st session of the 15th Synod of the Asaba Diocese of the Anglican Communion held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ubulu-Okiti, Aniocha South local government area of Delta State.

He noted that the people, who should be more committed to the affairs of God, have left their duty to God in search of wealth at all cost.

“The inordinate desire for wealth and material possessions inevitably results in compromise, covetousness and corruption.

“This is, perhaps, our greatest undoing as a nation today, as people want to make money at all costs and the result is what we are seeing all around us.

“Rise in cases of ritual killings, kidnappings, advance fee fraud (popularly known as yahoo yahoo), violent crimes and even occultism in churches.

“While God is committed to meeting our needs, it is also His will that we do not make money our main pursuit in life.

“His command remains to seek His kingdom first and all other things will be added (Matthew 6:33),” the governor said.

On the theme of the synod, ‘the pursuit of the vain and the evanescent’, addressed the concerns of mortal beings that were daily caught in the dilemma of whether to pursue after that which is spiritual and therefore, eternal or that which was material and, therefore, temporary.

“The choice is not often as easy as it may sound in a Sunday school class because out there in the real world, things can get really sticky.

“Truth be told, we need many God-fearing leaders in all facets of our national life; men and women who will think less of themselves but more of the people that they have been called to serve.

“ This is because, it is against the divine order for any leader to attempt to use his position to oppress and boss people around,” Okowa said.

He however, advised that people should worship, love, obey, trust God and leave the rest to Him.

Earlier in a sermon, Rt. Rev. Markus Danbinta, Bishop, Diocese of Dutse, urged Christians to store their treasure in heaven rather than on earth.

He said, “your deeds here on earth is your treasure in heaven; the deeds of kindness done to the people in need are done for Christ and are treasures in heaven.

“We are so mindful of our own things; we don’t give much attention to other people which is not good and we should know that your character will also, determine if you will go to heaven or not.

“Do not be too attached to the world, see yourself as someone on pilgrimage on earth and aspire to make heaven with your deeds,” the Bishop said.