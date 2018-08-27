Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday in Benin, assured players and the coaching crew of Bendel Insurance FC of Benin regular payments of salaries and bonuses.

Obaseki who gave the assurance when he addressed the team ahead of resumption of the Nigeria National League on September 12, said he expected them to gain promotion to the elite division.

The governor who spoke through his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, said “we have a team that can compete with any club side in the country.

He said: “From government’s end, we are committed to the progress of the club, hence our governor’s standing order that players and officials be paid regularly in addition to other part of the remuneration packages to encourage optimal performance.

“Our target is to make Bendel Insurance strong and become a household name again.”

He charged them to remain disciplined as a team and the zeal to play in the elite division in 2019 be their focus.