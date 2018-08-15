Governor of Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu has urged players and coaches of Enyimba to make the state and country proud in this year’s Caf Confederation Cup.

The People Elephants are third on the Group C log with six points after four games and hoping to revive their knockout stage bid with a fine result against Djoliba in Bamako this weekend.

Having made their return to Aba Stadium last weekend, the governor is confident Usman Abdullah’s men can record a title success this term in the continent’s club championship.

“The expectations of not only Abia people but all Nigerians are on your young shoulders,” Ikpeazu told media.

“After the Super Eagles’ early exit from Russia, if there is any hope for Nigeria to make an impact in soccer in 2018, it is on your young shoulders.

“Those that spend the time to pray and wish you well cut across all strata of society, from far and near.

“So you are not only representing your club Enyimba but you are also representing Nigeria and the expectation is quite high.”