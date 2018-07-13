Abia State Governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has congratulated Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, on his recent appointment as the Ist Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Governor who assured Pinnick of his full support made his feeling known through a congratulatory letter he sent to the NFF president.

“I received with delight and elation, the news of your election, at the just concluded CAF Emergency Congress, as the First Vice President of the eminent Confederation of African Football,”reads the letter.

“Having followed your trajectory for some time, your elevation did not come to us as a surprise. Your ascendancy in Nigeria, continental and global football hierarchy is a reward for your hard work dedication and perseverance over the years. We have no doubt that greater glory yet awaits.”

Ikpeazu also backed Pinnick over the current leadership tussle rocking the NFF.

“I am not unmindful of the attempts to distract you at home. I am happy that you have chosen to approach it with stoic equanimity. I am also happy that rise almost coincided with your persecution. God is indeed faithful,” Ikpeazu added.

“On behalf of my family, Government and people of Abia State, I congratulated you and urge you to remain on the path that has enabled you find favour before God and before man.”

Meanwhile, Pinnick has been appointed the match commissioner for the Russia 2018 third place match between England and Belgium on Saturday.

It will be the sixth match he will be presiding over as match commissioner in the competition.