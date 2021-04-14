



Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, is expected to unveil Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa as Kano Pillars latest signing.

The club made this known in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

Musa is expected to be unveiled before the second stanza of the league season, according to the club.

“Kano State Governor, @GovUmarGanduje to unveils @Ahmedmusa718 before the commencement of the @LMCNPFL second stanza,” the tweet read.

Newsmen had reported that Musa rejoined Kano Pillars for the remainder of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Musa joins Sai Masu Gida for the rest of the season, 11 years after he first featured for the club.

The 28-year-old previously played for the Pride of Kano in 2009, and ended the season as the top scorer in the NPFL with 18 goals, before a move to VVV Venlo in the Dutch Eredivise.





He went on to feature for CSKA Moscow, Leicester City and Al Nassr.

According to a club statement signed by the media officer of the team, Idris Malikawa, an agreement was reached with the player after due consultations with the League Management Company.

“Musa is our own and Pillars FC will continue to support him anytime and anywhere he finds himself.

“Amongst the contractual agreement reached and would be documented between Musa and Kano Pillars is that anytime the player got an offer, he would be released by the club,” Malikawa said.

The four-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions are currently leading the log alongside Kwara Utd with 36 points each from 19 matches.