



Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Tuesday unveiled the rebranded state-owned Ekiti United Football Club with a charge to the people of the state to support the team to greatness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the official unveiling of the football club took place at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi pledged that his administration would support the club with funds, manpower and materials to succeed in the national league.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said his administration was ready to empower the youth by investing in sports and human capital development.

According to Fayemi, the sports industry is big enough and has the capacity to provide careers for the young generation.

He said that the rebranding of the club marked a turning point in his administration, as he had always desired to make Ekiti take her pride of place in sports development, especially football.

“This administration will not rest on its oars until Ekiti United FC is promoted to the Nigerian Professional Football League to compete with the best clubs in the country,’’ the governor said.

Describing football as a unifying factor in the country, Fayemi said Ekiti United FC would also provide a platform for the vibrant youths in the state to showcase their talents.

He, however, urged the people of the state to identify with the club by wearing its jerseys and other souvenirs bearing the name and logo of the club.

The governor said that this would help to make the club popular and to be reckoned with as a prominent brand.

He expressed optimism that Ekiti United FC would produce many players for the different categories of the national teams.

The new coach of the team, Ademola Agbana, was also unveiled at the ceremony, which had the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Ademola Ajakaye, launching the club’s new kits as modelled by the players.

The duo of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Yemi Owoseni and General Manager, State Sports Council, Mr Deji Samo, lauded the state government for rebranding the club to lift sports in Ekiti.

NAN reports that the highlight of the event was a friendly match between Ekiti United FC and Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, which ended goalless.