Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (CON, GSSRS, POS) has commended Rivers United following the club’s impressive run in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season.

Rivers United FC currently occupies second place in the NPFL standings with 39 points from 22 matches, just one point adrift of the leaders, Plateau United.

Gov Wike has assured the club of continued support for the rest of the campaign but stressed on the need for all members of the club to redouble their efforts to ensure that set objectives are met at the end of the season.

Speaking on behalf of Gov. Wike on Friday, Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Hon. Boma Iyaye who was present at the team’s training session at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt urged the management, players and coaches not to rest on their laurels.

He noted that Rivers people were expectant of success from the club this season.





“The Governor of Rivers State has taken notice of the fact that currently, the team is not doing badly,” Hon. Iyaye said.

“They are placed second in the Nigeria Professional Football League table but I just spoke to (members of the team) and told them that the league is a marathon and there is still a lot of work to be done.

“They need to push harder, they need to push more to get to the top and the Rivers State Government will, as usual, ensure that (financial entitlements) due them will be appropriated to them.

“They are placed second at the moment but we believe that with more effort, they can get to the finishing line and then place first.

“That’s what the Rivers State Government expects from them. We are commending them for what they have done so far and by the special grace of God, at the end of the season, Rivers People will have something to be proud of,” he said.

Rivers United will face FC Ifeanyiubah in their next NPFL game on Sunday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium by 4 pm