Kebbi’s Gov. Atiku Bagudu on Sunday said the Kebbi Beach Soccer Club’s recent success was the result of his administration’s vigorous efforts in sports in the last five years.

Newsmen report that the team, who presented their trophies to Gov. Bagudu on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, had won the Abuja beach soccer tournament.

While addressing the team during the presentation, Bagudu noted that their success story was made possible due to their unrelenting and consistent efforts over the years.

“Whether in the Qur’an, Bible or any religious book, achievement is not earned by entitlement, it is earned through efforts.

“This (success) will be good example for our youths, that they should continue to keep on making efforts.

“Sometimes you lose, and sometimes you win. But, with your efforts, you can win at last,” he said.





Bagudu urged the team to always be good ambassadors of the state, saying that the state government would continue to give maximum support to sports in the state.

Chairman of Kebbi Beach Soccer Club (BSC), Mahmud Hadejia, told the governor that the team was now number one in Nigeria and the best in Africa based on FIFA ranking.

“Undoubtedly, Kebbi BSC’s performance accentuated their profound experience and exposure as a team who are ranked number one in the African continent”.

He requested the state to provide the club with a bus to enable them move around the country whenever they have matches.

Earlier, Bagudu’s wife, Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, had commended the team for its victory and reinstated her commitment to supporting the team as part of her foundation to develop youths in the state.