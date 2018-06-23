Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos on Saturday ordered that a World Cup Viewing Centre be opened at Ikorodu immediately.

The governor gave the directive in his response to the call for additional World Cup Viewing Centres in some parts of the state.

This gesture now gives the Lagosians living in that area of the state enjoy to watch live football action of the ongoing Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that football lovers have been trooping in large number to the six viewing centres provided by the state government.

Six similar viewing centres were opened across the state just before the kicked off of the World Cup.

The centres are located at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Campos Mini Stadium Lagos Island, Abesan playground, Alimosho, Naval Yard playground, Ajegunle, Bishop Aggrey Youth Centre Mushin and Epe Recreation Centre.

However, the Head of Public Relations, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Titi Oshodi said that arrangements have been put in place to ensure the speedy provision of the centre.

“The Ikorodu World Cup Viewing Centre will be located at the Ikorodu Town Hall. This viewing centre is to be in place in this weekend.

“The Director-General of LSSC, Babatunde Bank-Anthony has confirmed this new development of creating additional World Cup Viewing Centre in Ikorodu as ordered by the governor.

“The World Cup Viewing Centres are Gov. Ambode’s magnanimity to give Lagosians the opportunity of having a feel of football action in the ongoing World Cup.

“The viewing centres will also serve as fun and relaxation spots for the people,” he said.